MD JKSRLM reviews Umeed project

71 BCA locations identified for self-help groups
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, OCTOBER 11:
Mission Director Jammu Kashmir State Rural Livelihood Mission, Abdul Rashid War Thursday chaired a meeting to review the progress of Umeed project in Kashmir Division.
The meeting was attended by Additional Mission Director Kashmir, Rifat Aftab Qureshi, State Anchor Person J&K Hari Krishnan, Senior Project Managers Umeed, Block programme Managers and other officials of the department.
While addressing the meeting, the Mission Director said that Umeed project is aimed at providing better livelihood facilities to the women especially living in rural areas.
He directed the officials to work on a mission mode to achieve the tangible results and fulfill the purpose of the programme, besides contributing towards the welfare of the society.
He said that the core belief of the Mission is to empower the women and provide them a platform irrespective of their social or economic background, for their social and economic development. He directed the officials to ensure that project targets and objectives are executed efficiently so that the benefits of same reach to the rural women.
At the outset, Mission Director JKSRLM apprised the meeting that 71 Business Correspondent Agent (BCA) locations have been identified for establishment of BCA sites for self-help groups of Kashmir division.