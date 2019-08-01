MD JKSRLM discusses convergence plan with Director Animal Husbandry

August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mission Director Jammu & Kashmir State Rural Livelihoods Mission, Abdul Rashid War Wednesday held a meeting with Director Animal Husbandry here.

MD JKSRLM apprised the meeting that 34% of the SHG members under Umeed are engaged under livestock management. He said it becomes imperative that the line departments converge and extend the benefits of their schemes to the SHG members.

It was decided in the meeting that SRLM in collaboration with Animal Husbandry department shall draw calendar of activities for awareness on different components under the schemes for promotion of SHG livelihoods.

The meeting was further informed that the Animal Husbandry department will provide marketing facilities and install the Milk ATMs at the identified places across the state.

Director Animal Husbandry, Purnima Mittal apprised the meeting that the livestock shall be covered under the insurance programme introduced by the department this year and list of SHG members who are associated with cattle rearing will be linked with Animal Husbandry IEC cell for SMS service regarding the health and hygiene of milching Animals, she added.

Additional Mission Director Kashmir, Rifat Aftab Qureshi, Additional Mission Director, Jammu, Sham Lal and other officials were also present in the meeting.