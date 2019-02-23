MD JKSDM conducts surprise inspection of skill training centres

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 22:
With the aim to ascertain the quality of the training being delivered at its registered training centres, Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Mission has undertaken a week-long inspection drive across the valley.
JKSDM has empaneled 82 centres for implementing the state component trainings under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) and currently 54 centers are functional with 28 and 26 centres in Kashmir and Jammu divisions respectively.
Officials of JKSDM led by Mission Director JKSDM conducted surprise inspections of various training centres operating in north, central and south regions of the valley.
The Sub-Divisional Magistrates of Sumbal and Chadoora also accompanied the Mission Director in their respective areas. The training centres are currently imparting training in skill courses such as Domestic Data Entry Operator, Assistant Electrician, CCTV Installation, Retail Associates, Plumbing, Self- Employed Tailor, Field Technician and Computer and Peripherals.
During inspections, the team inspected facilities such as classrooms, CCTV installation, biometric attendance and presence of training staff/candidates at these centres and also checked records of these centres.
While appreciating the efforts of the training centres, MD JKSDM said that best performing centres imparting quality training to youth will be supported by the Mission, but action will be taken against non performingcentres and the centres who are violating scheme guidelines.
It was said that most of the centres were found functioning in a satisfactory manner and adhering to the norms and guidelines that are in place for training centres to follow.
To encourage training centres where infrastructure and delivery of training was of quality standards, it was decided to allocate more training targets (candidates) to such centres under PMKVY.
However, during inspections, some of the training centres were found guilty of not operating as per scheme guidelines. The management team of such training centers was apprised about their deficiencies instantaneously and it was decided to penalize such centres with rejection of student batches enrolled by them and withholding of their payments.