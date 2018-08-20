MCI yet to recognize SKIMS MD Gynecology

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Aug 19:
The postgraduate MD course in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) is yet to be recognized by Medical Council of India (MCI), putting the career of aspirants at stake.
The 2-year full-time course was started at the premier institute way back in 2012 but till now the course is not recognized by MCI as SKIMS lacks behind in various required parameters.
A postgraduate pass-out from SKIMS, who works in Government Medical College Srinagar, said in the last eight years, two dozen graduates have passed the course from the institute.
“Due to the delay in the recognition of the course, we are not able to apply for jobs or go for studies outside the state. We are suffering,” he said.
Two teams from MCI visited the institute in 2015 and 2017 to check the basic parameters but they had criticized SKIMS authorities as it lags behind in meeting the required requirements.
“SKIMS authorities were asked to develop infrastructure but that has not been followed by its heads over the years. During the MCI visits, various queries were raised but the lacuna was not corrected till date,” he said.
The pass outs told Rising Kashmir that their professional degrees have no worth outside J&K and they aren’t able to apply for higher education due to delay in recognition.
“The delay has affected the professional growth and is becoming a hindrance in our way to go outside the state,” they said.
The pass-outs said despite spending lakhs of rupees during their academic course they are unsure about their career, leaving them disgruntled.
“If the courses like pediatrics, radiology, and urology were recognized then why gynecology course was not accredited?” they asked.
Due to the failure of SKIMS to get the course recognized it is prompting many aspirants to pursue the course outside J&K on exorbitant fee structure.
The recognition delay according to SKIMS officials may lead to hurdles being created in granting of fresh seats for its postgraduate programs.
A doctor at SKIMS said authorities are not serious about recognition of the course and “they don’t want to get it done as they don’t want to develop it as a successful department”.
Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javid Shah said there were two deficiencies for which two meetings were held at the institute, two weeks ago.
“Following the issues, we have taken a decision to sign a memorandum of understanding to set up an infertility center with a semi-government or private organization at the gynecology department so that the course is recognized,” he said.
SKIMS he said has asked the head of the department of gynecology to submit a report in this regard.
“Once the center is established and the report comes, we will call MCI and within a month it will get recognized,” Shah said.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com