MCI nod for 85 MBBS seats for EWS

June 23, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

The Medical Council of India (MCI) has accepted the proposal to increase 85 MBBS seats in Jammu and Kashmir for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for admission in medical colleges for the academic year 2019-20.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has issued a communication to the state and referred the provisions of Constitutional Amendment Act for implementation of reservation for EWS–subcategory of people belonging to the General Category.

“I am directed to refer to provisions of the ACT for implementation of reservation for EWSs in admission to medical colleges for the upcoming academic session and order of Board of Directors, MCI seeking applications from Medical Colleges for increase of MBBS seats to implement EWS quota,” reads the communication.

As per the communication, the 85 MBBS seats have been increased for the upcoming academic year in three medical colleges in the state.

“After carefully considering the matter, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has accepted the proposal of MCI and hereby directs Counseling Authorities to fill the seats under EWS quota as per rules in the forthcoming the academic year 2019-20,” the communication said.

Now, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and GMC Jammu will together have 60 such seats, whereas Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar will have 25 seats for EWS for the upcoming academic session.

After the increase in MBBS seats, the Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and Jammu will now have 18o seats each, while SKIMS Srinagar will have now 125 seats in forthcoming academic sessions.