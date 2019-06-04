About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 04, 2019

MCI increases SKIMS Bemina capacity to 100

Medical Council of India (MCI) has increased intake capacity of SKIMS Medical College Bemina from current 50 seats to 100 seats.
An official statement said that the permission was initially granted in 2013 but due to deficiencies pointed out by MCI recognition of these seats was awaited.
“However, in the last two years, most of the deficiencies were addressed in phased manner and MCI assessed the compliance of the institution with regard to the rectification of deficiencies pointed out in its previous inspections as the last inspection of the Medical College was held by Medical Council of India on May 11, 2019.”
The handout said the compliance verification report (11.05.2019) along with the summary /observations of the member of the undergraduate expert group appointed by the Board of Governors (Bog) in supersession of the MCI and vide letter no:MCI-37 (RECOG-14)9UG/2017-Med/ recommended to the Central Government for recognition /approval of Sher-I-Kashmir-Institute Of Medical Sciences, Srinagar for award to MBBS degree granted by SKIMS against the increased intake I, e, from 50 to 100 seats u/s 11(2) of the IMC ACT, 1956.
It said the students, staff and social group highly appreciated the efforts of the Director SKIMS and Principal SKIMS Medical College, Beminafor their efforts assisted by the various members of the MCI cell of the two Institutions.
Director SKIMS expressed delight and said it is a great moment for all medical institutions in general and SKIMS/SKIMS Medical College in particular.
He congratulated Principal SKIMS Medical College and appreciated all involved in the process including faculty of SKIMS/SKIMS Medical College, SKIMS University and staff of SKIMS MCI cell for their valuable inputs and efforts over this great achievement. It will boost medical education further to a great level, he added.

