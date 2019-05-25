MCI approves 100 MBBS seats for GMC Anantnag

May 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Medical Council of India (MCI) has approved and confirmed granting of 100 MBBS seats for current academic session at Govt Medical College Anantnag (GMC Anantnag).

The hospital authorities in a statement confirmed the news of getting letter of permission (LOP) for admission to 100 MBBS seats.

The statement read, “Employees of the district hospital Anantnag today thanked the Advisor to Govt. Of Jammu and Kashmir, K Vijay Kumar and Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education, Attal Dullo for their tremendous and dedicated role in achieving this historic feat. It is pertinent to mention here that yesterday the administrative department has got confirmation from apex body of Medical Council of India (MCI) through email whereby it has been confirmed that Govt Medical College Anantnag (GMC Anantnag) is getting letter of permission (LOP) for admission to 100 MBBS seats from current academic session. Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Anantnag”.

Superintendent District Hospital Anantnag, Dr Majid Mirab confirmed the news and thanked the authorities whole heartedly for their support.

The statement further read, “Employees of the District Hospital Anantnag are highly thankful to Director Coordinator New Medical Colleges, Dr Yashpal Sharma and Principal Govt Medical college Anantnag, Dr Showket Jeelani for their honest and sustained efforts in ensuring this marvelous historic move. We are sure that this historic move will be remembered for decades to come and this will help in delivery of best Medicare services for general public at large. We are hopeful that GMC Anantnag will emerge as best Medical Institute and tertiary care centre”.