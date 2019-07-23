MCH Anantnag staff observes strike over ‘manhandling’ by locals

July 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Doctors and other medical staff of Maternity and Childcare Hospital Anantnag Monday observed a day-long strike over alleged ‘manhandling’ of hospital staff by some locals following the death of a pregnant woman in the hospital.

Reports said the staff held a protest demonstration in the hospital premises, seeking immediate redressal of their grievances, besides seeking proper security cover for them in the hospital.

Principal Government College Anantnag, Dr. Showkat Jeelani told GNS, a news gathering agency, that the issue has been taken into consideration. “Our staff in MCH Anantnag is working under most stressful conditions in the hospital given the paucity of staff, medicines and space in the hospital,” he said, adding, “People need to understand our limitations before resorting to any action that puts the life of staff at risk and hospital property at stake.”

The principal said he has received a memorandum from the staff for security cover and “I will recommend it to the government for the safety of our staff.”

The Principal expressed his disapproval over the vandalizing and thrashing of hospital staff at the hands of some locals and said: “It is highly unfortunate that our medical staff was manhandled by some people and if the things go like this who will work in the hospital.”

“I urge the people to restrain themselves from assaulting hospital staff and damaging the property.”

Admitting the fact the patients are suffering due to lack of space in the hospital, he said that the space in the hospital is very less with so much of patient flow on a daily basis and they are working in tandem with the authorities to make the under construction Rehmat-e-Alam unit functional as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, assuring that action will be taken against any negligence from the hospital staff, Principal said: “I assure you that if any of our doctors is found negligent he would be taken to task.”

Pertinently people are aghast over the alleged negligence of hospital staff which according to them led to the death of a pregnant woman few days ago. (GNS)

