MCC violated as CEO PDA start work on Frislana Bridge

Srinagar, Dec 4:
In violation of Model code of conduct (MCC), the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA) accompanied by other officers on Monday started the work on a bridge at Frislana area of Pahalgam.
Source said that as the MCC is in force, a team of officers headed by CEO PDA, Exen PDA and other officers started the construction work on a local bridge in the area, thus violating the code of conduct.
The code of conduct is in force in view of the ongoing nine-phased Panchayat poll in Jammu and Kashmir. (KNS)