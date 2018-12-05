About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

MCC violated as CEO PDA start work on Frislana Bridge

Srinagar, Dec 4:

In violation of Model code of conduct (MCC), the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA) accompanied by other officers on Monday started the work on a bridge at Frislana area of Pahalgam.
Source said that as the MCC is in force, a team of officers headed by CEO PDA, Exen PDA and other officers started the construction work on a local bridge in the area, thus violating the code of conduct.
The code of conduct is in force in view of the ongoing nine-phased Panchayat poll in Jammu and Kashmir. (KNS)

 

