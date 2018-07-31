MCC Pampore wins Pulwama JKPL-2018

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
MCC Pampore lifted JKPL -2918 by defeated Pulwama Hunters in the title clash which was played at sports stadium Pulwama.
Batting first Pulwama Hunters scored 204 runs in 30 over match with Liaqat Lone scoring 53. Chasing the score of 204, MCC Pampore achieved the target in 28th over with seven wickets in hand.
Asim scored an unbeaten 104 from MCC. District Youth Services & Sports Officer Pulwama along with Zonal Physical Education Officer, and former Cricketers of the district graced the Presentation ceremony.
The cricket players and spectators appreciated CEO JKCA S A H Bukhari for organising the league .