MC members administered oath in Kishtwar, Ramban

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 30:
The newly elected members of 74-Municipal Committee Kishtwar took oath of office at a swearing-in ceremony here on Tuesday at Conference Hall of New DC Office Complex, Kishtwar.
According to an official, the oath was administered by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Pawan Kumar Parihar to all the elected members of 13 wards including 04 women.
While congratulating the elected members, the ADC urged upon them to work with zeal, enthusiasm and determination for strengthening the developmental process in the town and serve for the betterment of the society.
Among others, Chief Planning Officer, Yasir L A Balwan, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Prabeet Parihar, Assistant Commissioner ( Dev) Kishtwar Anil Kumar Chandail, Assistant Commissioner ( Revenue) Afaq Ahmed, Chief Medical Officer, Abdul Majeed, Tehsildar, Kishtwar Shokat Hayat Mattoo, EO , Municipal Committee, Kishtwar, Tariq Balwan, Election Naib Tehsildar, Angrez Singh besides other officers, senior citizens and representatives of political parties were also present on the occasion.
The official further said that the newly elected members of Ramban, Batote and Banihal Municipal Committees of Ramban also took oath of office at a swearing-in ceremony held in all three MCs of district Ramban.
In Batote, the oath was administered by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ramban, Dr Basharat Hussain to all elected members of 07 wards of Batote MC including two women at Town hall, Batote.
Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR), Ramban, Vevaik Puri administered the , 06 elected members of Ramban MC including two women at Community hall, Maitra. Pertinent to mention here that Ramban MC , the election in ward no 2 was countermanded due to the natural death of a candidate namely Azad Singh Raju.
Like-wise, SDM Banihal, Zameer Rishu administered oath to 06 elected members of Banihal MC including 02 women at Town hall, Banihal.
Due to health issues, an elected member namely Mohammad Sharief Ganie was not present on the occasion, the official added.