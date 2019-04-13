MBBS student from Anantnag found dead In Bangladesh College

April 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A 22-year-old MBBS girl student from south Kashmir's Anantnag district died in Bangladesh, according to family members.

Qurat-ul-Ain daughter of Ali Mohd Bhat, a resident of Bun Dialgam Anantnag was pursuing MBBS final year in Tahir Ul Nisa Medical College in Banglsdesh.

“She spoke to us on phone last night and today we were informed she didn’t wake up and was found dead inside her hostel room,” a family member said.

The family urged Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India to help them get her body home for last rites.

“We have been asked by the Bangladesh authorities to follow some procedures including sending an Affadavit which we have done,” they said.

“We request the government of India especially Minister of external affairs to ensure that body is brought to Anantnag for last rites,” said Naveed Bhat, brother of the deceased said.

The family also demanded an investigation into the girl’s death. (GNS)