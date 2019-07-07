MBBS selection list for Medical Colleges announced

July 07, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

The Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) Saturday issued the MBBS selection for the Medical Colleges in the state for the forthcoming academic session and issued instructions for the institutions for the admission process.

In a notification, the BOPEE issued selection list of 1055 National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) qualifiers including 190 Bachelor in Dental (BDS) candidates who would take part admission in the medical colleges.

“Consequent upon declaration of NEET UG result by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 05-06-2019 and with due application of reservation rules the candidates selected for undergoing MBBS/BDS courses (2019) in medical colleges, is hereby notified as per Annexure ‘A’,” reads the notification.

It said any candidate desirous of making representation against the position assigned can do so up to 08-07-2019 with document support of the claim.

The BOPEE notification said the colleges shall keep admission counters open on holidays/off days and designate Nodal Officers to facilitate the candidates in the admission process.

“They shall also request the concerned Bank Branches falling in their areas to keep the branches open on holidays also to enable the candidates to make payment.”

It also said that the colleges may also consider accepting cheques issued by the candidate in case the circumstances to demand.

As per the notification after the last date of joining, the unfilled seat(s) if any, due to non-joining, including those unfilled seats under Hindu Majority in ASCOMS and NRI Quota ASCOMS and IDS shall be filled up in the next round counselling.

The admission of the candidates is purely provisional and shall be liable to be cancelled in case any information furnished by any candidate proves to be fabricated and action, as warranted under law, shall be initiated against such candidate.

BOPEE asked medical colleges that some candidates during online registration were not in possession original 10 2 marks cards and “the colleges shall verify their original marks cards and take further action as provided in the Medical Council of India (MCI) regulation.”

The notification said that the colleges shall ensure that any person with disability, if selected, in OM or some reserved category, fulfils the benchmark as provided in MCI regulation shall constitute a special medical board to access such candidates.

“In case any such candidate doesn’t fulfil the benchmark of eligibility shall not be admitted and matter be reported to the BOPEE. Such seats shall be noted that there is no specific reservation for PWD as per JK reservation rules,” it said.

From this year, the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department added 100 MBBS seats in each in the five new medical colleges, which were made functional which is a major push to medical education.

Earlier, MCI granted Letter of Permission (LoP) to start the first batch of MBBS in Anantnag, Baramulla, Kathua, and Rajouri. However, Doda college is still waiting for the permission.

Recently, MCI accepted the proposal to increase 85 MBBS seats in the state for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for the academic year 2019-20.