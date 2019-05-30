MBBS seats double in JK, admission to start this year

May 30, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

In a major push to medical education, MBBS seats would double in the State as Medical Council of India (MCI) has agreed to grant letter of permission (LoP) to start the first batch of students in five new medical colleges.

An official in the Health and Medical Education department said MCI has granted LoP to start the first batch of MBBS in the five new medical colleges – Anantnag, Baramulla, Kathua, Doda and Rajouri.

“Each medical college will have an intake capacity of 100 seats from the current academic session 2019-20. That means an increase of over 400 seats,” he told Rising Kashmir.

All these seats would be reserved for J&K residents and 50 percent seats would be reserved for female aspirants as per the MBBS Admission Policy in the State, he said.

On Tuesday, MCI, in a communication to Government Medical College Kathua sought undertaking from its principal.

“The Board of Governors has come to a conclusion that a letter may be issued for obtaining certain essential documents in connection with issuance of LoP for establishment of new medical college Kathua with annual intake capacity of 100 students in MBBS course from the academic session 2019-20,” read the communication.

The senior health official said Rajouri and Doda medical colleges are also expected to get communication from MCI shortly before getting the letter of permission.

“We will be starting only 50 MBBS seats in the Doda medical college due to infrastructure and it will be maintained soon,” he said.

Few days ago, MCI sought undertaking from Anantnag and Baramulla medical colleges to start the first batch this year.

The undertaking sought by MCI, include ensuring infrastructural facilities in terms of teaching and non-teaching staff, buildings, equipment and hospital facilities as per the required norms.

Principal Secretary to the Government, H&ME Department, Atal Dulloo said it was a historical move saying the State was moving toward medical excellence.

“It will improve medical education, research and in the long run healthcare delivery. It will save avenues in the State. It will be a game changer and will overhaul medical education,” he said.

Dulloo said J&K would become a hub of medical education.

“There are many such allied reforms which are being implemented in the healthcare sector in the coming days,” he said.

The Health department now will have to give an affidavit to MCI to assure them that it will be able to give infrastructure and related other formalities to start the services.

The State Government has submitted the required undertakings of these colleges and shall also communicate to Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE).

At present, the GMC Srinagar and Jammu together have 300 MBBS seats, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS), Soura, has 100 seats, while Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences (ASCOMS), Jammu has 100 seats.

The five new medical colleges came to criticism last year when the Union Health Ministry refused permission to the state for starting the MBBS courses causing loss of 500 medical seats.

The Union Health Ministry in 2014 announced five new medical colleges in five districts to boost the health sector in the state.

The increase in the MBBS seats has come as good news for aspiring doctors with parents hailing the government move.

“It is good news for students and parents. Due to limited number of seats in the State, we had to send our wards outside the State that was unaffordable for many,” said Nazir Ahmad, a guardian from Baramulla.

mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com