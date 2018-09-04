MBA student from Doda joins militant ranks

Parents appeal son to return home
Abid Hussain WaniDoda: September 3:
After recent killing of Abid Hussain Butt from Sazan area, another youth from Doda district in Jammu region has joined militant ranks.
After, a photo holding AK-47 rifles goes viral on social media. Parents came to know through social media that their son had joined militant outfit, Hizbul Mujahideen. The newly joined identified as Haroon Abbas Wani, son of Ghulam Abbas Wani from FurqaanAbad, Ghat Block in Doda District of Jammu & Kashmir.
The 21-year-old, Haroon Abbas is a Post Graduate in Business Administration (MBA). After the completion of MBA, he was serving in private company in Srinagar.
Locals of the area said that, He is very intelligent and innocent boy. We never thought that before he had to join to militancy. They said, We have try to contact him many times but his mobile was switch off from last few days and today through social media we came to know he had joined militant outfit, HM.
Parents and relatives made an emotional appeal to their son to return home for the sake of Allah. You have put on us trouble and how can we survive. I am suffering from multiple ailments and heart patients. She appeals to the organistaion to release him before his brother marraige on first week of Septemeber ; Mother Shamima Begum said.
Tight security was witnessed at Ghat Doda near Haroon Abbass home.
SP Operation RP Singh, ASP Vinay Kumar, Major 10RR and other are investigating the matter. The number of locals youth joining militancy from Doda district as well as Chenab Valley shown an alarming to security agencies.