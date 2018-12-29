MBA pass out-turned-militant killed in Pulwama gunfight

Javid SofiPulwama, Dec 28:
An MBA-pass out-turned militant of Lashkar-e- Toiba (LeT) was killed in a brief encounter with forces at Banderpora village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday.
A police spokesperson said based on credible inputs about presence of militants, a cordon and search operation was launched by troops around Banderpora village in the early hours today.
He said militants hiding in the area fired on search party during the combing operation.
"The fire was returned by troops, leading to an encounter. In the brief gunfight, a local militant of Lashkar was killed,” the spokesperson said.
The deceased militant was identified as Ishfaq Yusuf Wani son of late Mohammad Yusuf Wani of Koil village of Pulwama.
The police spokesman said incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.
A spontaneous shutdown was observed in Pulwama town after killing of militant in the gunfight.
The shopkeepers pulled down shutters of their shops and public transport disappeared from the roads.
Clashes also broke out between youth and forces personnel in the morning and again in the afternoon after Friday congregational prayers.
After medico- legal formalities, body of deceased militant was handed over to heirs for burial.
Thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of slain militant at his native village amidst chanting of pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.
After multiple rounds of funeral prayers, the body of deceased militant was laid to rest at graveyard at Koil.
Son of a slain militant, Ishfaq had joined militant ranks on July 19 this year.
He had done masters in business administration (MBA) from Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar in 2016, family members of Ishfaq said.
They said before joining militant ranks, he worked in ICIC bank in Pulwama for some time.
He is survived by four siblings besides mother and stepfather.
Ishfaq's father, Mohammed Yusuf Wani, then a militant, was killed in a gunfight with forces at Pinglina village of Pulwama district in 1996.
According to police, Ishfaq was involved in number of attacks on forces.