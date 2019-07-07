Mazda, Elizabeth, Shangloo, Dastan walk away with top awards

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Vivanta Dalview hotel held the prestigious Business and Tourism Promotion Awards and Felicitation Ceremony for J&K state for the year 2106-17, 2017-18, and 2018-19 on Saturday evening at its Banquet Hall.

The Award ceremony was held in presence of the owners of the hotel Saifco group where Manzoor Ahmed, Altaf Ahmed and Amir Manzoor presented the awards along with Vishal Sharma General Manager of Vivanta Dalview hotel operated by Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) which owns the brands Taj, Vivanta, Seleqtions, Ginger and Taj sats.

Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmed Wani, Managing Director JKCCC Shamim Wani, Director SKICC Javed Bakshi, Dy. Director Hospitality and Protocol Manzoor Ahmed, Principal IHM Shabir Ahmed were present at the ceremony who were also awarded by the hotel in Outstanding Capabilities category.

The awards were given to the top performers of the last three consecutive financial years April 2016 to March 2019. Local travel agents and tour operators were categorised as Enthusiastic 10, Potential 20 and the Top 20. Among the Top 20 the first position in FIT went to Mazda Travels, first position GIT went to Elizabeth Travels, second Position FIT/GIT was given to Shangloo Travels Pvt Ltd, and third position FIT/GIT went to Dastan Tours & Travels. A special award was given to Greengold Holidays for the Top performance FIT for the last financial year.

Special awards were given for the promotion of International Markets, Shangloo Travels bagged the award for South Asia market, Distant Holidays bagged for Middle East market while Mantana Travels was awarded for South Africa market.

In the Outstanding Ability category, Best Female Entrepreneur was given to Nazia Gul from Travelecious Kashmir who also bagged the award for best Female Travel Associate. Elizabeth Travels took another Award for Best Banquet Sales Support, Best newcomer award was given to Sadabahar Travels. Best male travel associate went to Owais from Shangloo Travels.

Mukhtar Ahmed of Professional Image Centre got the best photo shoot award, Rayees Wani of Highend 360 bagged the award for a best video shoot and Baba Mudasir was awarded as best tourist guide English (Adventure).

J&K Bank got the award for best corporate business support, Hospitality & Protocol was awarded for best Government Sector and business support and KCC&I was awarded for best organisational business support.

Royal Springs Golf course was awarded for best-golfing support, Tulip Garden (Floriculture dept), Forest Dept, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Dachigam National Park, J&K Police, Paramilitary forces, Food & Safety Dept, HDFC Bank Karan Nagar Branch were awarded in Outstanding Ability category. M

Tariq Ahmed General Secretary of J&K Hoteliers Club was also presented at the occasion as a special invitee.

The best Event Management Support went Kashmir Movie Tone and team which managed the show with high energy AV setup, Posh Enterprise was awarded for best printing Support, Flower Gallery was awarded best Florist support, Abid Ali bagged the award of best Young Singing Icon, Sulaiman was awarded for best Retro singer, Tariq Ahmed was awarded for best Event Photographer. Special awards were given to Greater Kashmir, Rising Kashmir, Kashmir Observer Khyen Chen magazine and RED FM.

The Master of Ceremony was the Director of Sales Basharat Rashid who gave a detailed presentation about the performances, awards and incentives offered to the travel agents of the state mainly Kashmir valley.

He highlighted that such events are very important for encouraging youth and potential entrepreneurs of the tourism industry and said that Tata group is committed to promoting the tourism and hospitality sector in the state.

An interaction session was also conducted at the beginning of the ceremony where some of the important points related to the tourism sector and hotel industry were highlighted among the audience and the dignitaries present.