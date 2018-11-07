Mayor’s post was already decided: Cong

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Nov 06:
The State Congress Chief, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Tuesday said the Mayor post was already decided by the rightwing Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) with the help of the Governor.
“The Mayor post was already decided by the BJP and the Governor before the ULB polls,” Mir said.
He was referring to interview of Governor Satya Pal Malik to a TV channel in which he had said Srinagar was getting "foreign educated mayor" which would send jitters among the regional parties such as the NC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which did not take part in the elections.
Mir said the Governor had already planned it and now it happened. “Delhi had sleepless nights for the Mayor post" .
He accused BJP of pressurizing the independent candidates to vote for Peoples Conference-backed Junaid Mattu.
“BJP has stooped to the low as they picked the independent candidates from their homes and shifted them to some unknown places, where the party pressurized them to vote for Mattu," he alleged.
Mir accused Sajjad Gani Lone’s Peoples Conference of being the BJP-backed party.
“It (the voting for Mayor) was not the vote of conviction but a vote for corruption. Horse trading to lure the independent candidates was facilitated by the government,” he said.
The State Congress chief said Mayoral election was a contest between “secularism and communalism.”
“Now God will only know what will happen to the development," he said.
Mir criticized Governor Satya Pal Malik for making amendments in civic polls through ordinance during the ULB elections.
“Earlier, there was an open house poll system for Mayor and deputy Mayor’s post. The amendment of the Governor through the ordinance is unconstitutional, illegal and highly motivated. This amendment is subjected to challenge in court,” he said.
The Congress had emerged as the single largest party in the SMC with 16 seats but fell short of 38 seats required to take control of the corporation.