Mayor visits landfill site Achan, tours city areas

Directs phase-wise segregation of waste at source
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 11:
Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Junaid Mattu on Sunday toured different areas of the city to review sanitation and other allied functions of the corporation. He also visited the Municipal landfill site at Achan.
Mattu was flanked by Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran, Commissioner SMC Peerzada Haffizullah Shah, Joint Commissioner Administration Abdul Majeed Raina, Executive Engineers, some corporator and other Municipal Officers.
At Achan, Mayor was informed that various steps have been taken for segregation of waste at door steps of inhabitants of Srinagar city, a segregation plant and waste to energy plant has also been installed at land fill site.
The SMC officials briefed him about the various scientific steps being taken for improvisation of garbage management at the site and mechanism waste segregator.
While emphasizing on importance of waste segregation into biodegradable and non biodegradable, Mattu directed SMC to ensure that segregation at source shall take place throughout the city gradually and in a phased manner.
He took thorough stock of mechanism of waste disposal and has passed on immediate directions to increase capacity of Mechanical Segregator and composting plant being installed there.
He further emphasized that waste-to-energy plant is a waste management facility that combusts wastes to produce electricity which in turn can generate and boosts economy for the community.
Mattu said there is a great potential to generate revenue by converting waste into energy. “I am identifying the areas which I will discuss with the government to initiate the project of converting waste into energy. I am hope to get the required support,” Mattu said.
He also called for a facelift of the city and stressed the need to pool resources to have state of art facilities in Srinagar in coming future.
He directed the SMC officials to work on an elaborate plan for a faster and easier mode of waste management from the colonies and mohallas.
He further directed the concerned officials to go for preparation of DPR for 385 kanals of Achan land, that requires to be fenced.
Regarding sanitation, Mattu has directed all the Ward officers to improvise upon overall sanitation of city and identify spots where litterbins need to be fixed.
Besides fixation of litterbins as per requirements, Ward officers were also directed to submit the list of non functional street lights of their wards so the same shall be repaired by the electric division at an earliest.
The concerned officials were also directed to identify the locations in their respective wards where there is a requirement of installing more streetlights.