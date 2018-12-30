Mayor tours city, takes cognizance of issues

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 29:
Srinagar Mayor along with senior officers of the Corporation and concerned Corporators on Saturday conducted an extensive tour of the city.
The official spokesperson said during his tour to Haft Chinar, Mayor met a public delegation of the area. The delegation brought into his notice that certain houses that come under rehabilitation process for construction of Flyover have not yet been removed and rehabilitated.
Mattu assured the delegation to take up the matter with the concerned wing for the speedy disposal of their grievance.
The Engineering wing of the Corporation was also directed to submit a proposal for construction of deep drain in the said area as per the requirement.
On his visit to Doohdganga, the spokesperson said Mayor directed concerned Ward Officer and sanitation officer to conduct an extensive sanitation drive and clear of all the garbage at the site followed by spraying of sanitreat in the entire location.
The spokesperson said the directions were also passed for the construction of CTPT at an identified location at Doodhganga.
While visiting the Solina area, Mayor reiterated that the electric poles that are in broken condition need to be replaced and rewiring of damaged wires need to be done. He said the matter would be taken up with the PDD.
While walking through the bund area of Solina, Mattu passed directions for its development and beautification. Also, some unwanted material lying alongside the bund was directed to be cleared up.
After the deliberations with the locals of Solina over the space constraint for organizing social gatherings, Mayor passed on directions to the concerned officials for preparation of DPR regarding construction of Community Hall at an identified space.
The official spokesperson said an urban Primary Health Centre at Batamaloo, was also visited by Mayor and the directions for its up-gradation, enhancement of additional water supply, heating arrangements with power back up supply for the health center were also passed.
Similarly, at New Colony Batamaloo, people raised issues regarding drainage network and water supply that were taken into consideration by the Mayor.
A park next to Shiekh Dawood Masjid Batamaloo has to be upgraded and beautified along with the fountain that needs to be restored the Mayor said. He also directed the concerned to launch a sanitation drive at Firdousabaad Batamaloo near Khadi-mill.
During his tour to Chanapora area, a primary health center was also inspected, where the concerned Medical Officer put forth the issues regarding the dearth of Manpower and requested Mayor for installation of street lights around the Health Centre.
At Rose-lane Champora orders for extension of the already existing deep drain as per the demand of its locals were also given.
Mayor also informed the Commanding Officer of 29 Battalion about a bunker erected on the main road of Chanpora, that the existing bunker is a hurdle in the smooth flow of traffic and needs to be removed.