Mayor takes up meeting with SMC’s IT wing

Srinagar, Nov 16:
Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Juanid Mattu Friday held a meeting with IT Wing of the corporation.
Appreciating role of IT officials in smooth functioning of E-governance and terming IT sector as backbone of the corporation, Mattu said more initiatives should be taken to increase efficiency of the grievance cell.
He further suggested the upgradation of Android application to make it user friendly so that public in general can register their complaints regarding sanitation, street lights and other allied functions of the Corporation at ease.
He said there should be at least 50 people deputed from all the heads of the corporation including Enforcement, Sanitation, Building Permissions etc with all the required infrastructural and technological support so that full fledge call centre is established within the Corporation.
Mattu underlined that officials should be prompt to take up the grievances through the helpline, official emails and on the social networking sites.
Besides upgradation of the grievance cell and core deliverable website the disposal mechanism should be more efficient and in a time bound manner, added Mattu.