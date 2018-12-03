Mayor SMC leads anti encroachment drive in Srinagar areas

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 02:
Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Junaid Azim Mattu along with the Enforcement wing of SMC visited Baba Demb and Naalah Maar stretch where an extensive anti Encroachment drive was taken up.
The official spokesperson said both the areas have been freed from encroachments for the first time. “It was a massive, successful operation by SMC said Mayor Srinagar. Dozens of truckloads of material was seized during the drive,” he said.
Challans has also been issued against the violators during the anti encroachment drive said SMC Mayor.
He further said, after these anti encroachment drives would be taken to its logical end, we will afterwards work towards repairing the drains and walkways in the area. (KNS)