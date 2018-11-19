Mayor, SMC Commissioner tour Dal Lake

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 18:
Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu accompanied by Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Peerzada Haffizullah Sunday conducted an extensive tour of the Dal lake. All senior officers of the SMC were present on the occasion.
Mattu visited the interior areas of the Dal lake, including Sultan Mohalla, Bali Mohalla, Ashraf Mohalla, Shiekh Mohalla, Moti Mohhalla etc.
He emphasised not only on preservation and conservation of the Dal lake but also stressed on the need to have access to basic facilities for the inhabitants of the Dal lake.
"Treating thousands of citizens living the the lake as aliens calls for a humane attention. They cannot be robbed off basic civic amenities," said Mr. Mattu.
He said the Dal dwellers equally require access to basic facilities, accessibility, education and power, unless the larger plan is to be worked out.
He passed directions to Public Health Engineering to repair 18-inch water supply pipe, which was found damaged in the area.
The Mayor also inspected various government schools located in and around Dal. He directed the SMC to provide these schools some sewage and toilet facilities.
The SMC was directed to provide sewage and toilet facilities in these government schools .
He called for immediate attention to wooden bridges and electric poles, which lie in dilapidated conditions.
The Mayor instructed to take measures for reopening dysfunctional primary health centre located there.