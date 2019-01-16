Mayor SMC calls on Governor

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 15:
Mayor Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu on Tuesday called on the Governor of J&K, Satya Pal Malik.
The Mayor briefed the Governor about various measures being taken by the SMC in Srinagar and also discussed new initiatives.
The Mayor also proposed steps for further empowerment of the elected representatives and a review of their honorarium and other facilities and requested the Governor for the provision of adequate security to the elected Corporators. The Governor assured the Mayor that the process would be expedited to ensure empowerment of the elected representatives.
The Mayor briefed the Governor about initiatives being taken for Solid Waste Management, Street lighting, Drainage restoration and steps being proposed to deal with the growing stray dog menace in Srinagar.
In addition to this, the Mayor also briefed the Governor about new public facilities and community projects being planned by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation.