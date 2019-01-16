About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mayor SMC calls on Governor

Published at January 16, 2019 12:27 AM 0Comment(s)276views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Jan 15:

Mayor Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu on Tuesday called on the Governor of J&K, Satya Pal Malik.
The Mayor briefed the Governor about various measures being taken by the SMC in Srinagar and also discussed new initiatives.
The Mayor also proposed steps for further empowerment of the elected representatives and a review of their honorarium and other facilities and requested the Governor for the provision of adequate security to the elected Corporators. The Governor assured the Mayor that the process would be expedited to ensure empowerment of the elected representatives.
The Mayor briefed the Governor about initiatives being taken for Solid Waste Management, Street lighting, Drainage restoration and steps being proposed to deal with the growing stray dog menace in Srinagar.
In addition to this, the Mayor also briefed the Governor about new public facilities and community projects being planned by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top