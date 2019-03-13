Mayor SMC calls on Advisor Sharma

March 13, 2019 |

Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation Junaid Mattu today called on the Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma and discussed several issues related to working of the civic body.

The Advisor inquired about Solid Waste Management Programme being implemented by SMC and the present status of the land fill site at Aachen in the city. The maintenance and upkeep of the Street Lighting in the Srinagar city also figured in the discussion.

The Mayor briefed the Advisor about the structure and overall functioning of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation.