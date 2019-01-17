Mayor reviews snow preparedness

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 16:
Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Junaid Azim Mattu Wednesday held a meeting with Mechanical Division City Drainage to review the snow preparedness.
It was informed in the meeting that 80 dewatering pump stations are fully functional and 115 mobile pumping units have been kept on standby mode based on exigency/requirement.
Mayor said that additional pumps need to be deployed in the water logging prone areas.
Executive Engineer Mechanical Division also informed Mayor that 23 plough machines have been kept ready at control room, stationed at Shalteng Srinagar, are all set to be deputed on main roads for snow clearance for District Srinagar.
Mattu personally visited control room to take stock of the said preparedness.
He also said that he shall take up matter with Chief Secretary, regarding procurement of salt spreaders for the city.
Meanwhile, Mayor visited fire victims at all Bazaar area where four houses got damaged in fire incident.
He took stock of damages suffered due to fire incident and while interacting with these families he ensured them that there will be a quick relief and rehabilitation follow up