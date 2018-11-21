Mayor reviews arrangements for Milad at Hazratbal

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 20:
Srinagar Mayor, Junaid Mattu Tuesday visited Hazratbal shrine to review arrangements for Eid-e-Milad (SAW).
Besides taking stock of sanitation, Mattu issued directions to set up Municipal assistance camp and asked the concerned to facilitate the devotees by providing drinking water and other refreshment, SMC spokesperson said in a statement.
The concerned ward officer of the area was directed to maintain upgraded sanitation and check that all street lights are working in and around the area.
Men and machinery has to be kept available round the clock and there should be constant lifting of garbage on the occasion said Mayor, the spokesperson added.
He said the enforcement wing on the occasion has also been directed to ensure hassle free traffic and pedestrian space.