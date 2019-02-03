Mayor reviews arrangements at SKICC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 02 Jan:
Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azeem Mattu along with Commissioner and senior officers of the Corporation Saturday visited SKICC to take stock of various measures to be taken ahead of Prime Minister's visit to the state.
The official spokesperson said Mayor along with other officers conducted a city tour and reviewed the arrangements at the SKICC, venue for the Prime Minister's visit.
The spokesperson said that Mayor passed directions to the concerned officers to ensure adequate and proper arrangements for the occasion.