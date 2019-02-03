About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mayor reviews arrangements at SKICC

Published at February 03, 2019


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Feb 02 Jan:

 Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azeem Mattu along with Commissioner and senior officers of the Corporation Saturday visited SKICC to take stock of various measures to be taken ahead of Prime Minister's visit to the state.
The official spokesperson said Mayor along with other officers conducted a city tour and reviewed the arrangements at the SKICC, venue for the Prime Minister's visit.
The spokesperson said that Mayor passed directions to the concerned officers to ensure adequate and proper arrangements for the occasion.

