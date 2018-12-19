Mayor JMC meets Governor

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 18:
Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.
The official spokesperson said Gupta shared his action plan with the Governor to make Jammu clean and green besides ensuring round the clock provision of basic civic amenities to the people.
Congratulating Gupta for taking over as Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation, Governor stressed on the importance of ensuring cleanliness and urged Gupta to take all possible steps in making the Jammu city beautiful and pollution free.