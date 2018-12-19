About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mayor JMC meets Governor

Published at December 19, 2018 01:51 AM 0Comment(s)366views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Dec 18:

 Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.
The official spokesperson said Gupta shared his action plan with the Governor to make Jammu clean and green besides ensuring round the clock provision of basic civic amenities to the people.
Congratulating Gupta for taking over as Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation, Governor stressed on the importance of ensuring cleanliness and urged Gupta to take all possible steps in making the Jammu city beautiful and pollution free.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top