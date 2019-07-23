Mayor inaugurates community hall at Palpora

July 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar Municipal Corporation’s Mayor Junaid Mattoo Monday inaugurated community hall, smart ward office at Palpora. Deputy Mayor, Shiekh Imran and Commissioner SMC, Khurshid Ahmed Sanai were present on the occasion.

According to a statement issued here, Mattoo on the occasion said by having these community halls eases out problems of people in organising social gatherings who do not have enough space.

These community halls also offer nominal/affordable charges and provide large space in organising various social events with parking facility availble further said Mattoo.

After inaugural session, public darbar was also held in Palpora in presence of the concerned Corporator Ashraf Palpori, where people put forth their grievances and other various issues including drainage and other developmental activities.

While putting forth the issues of improper drainage facility and lack of drinking water facility by the people of Palpora area, Mayor assured them to take up the matter with the concerned and ensure prompt disposal of the grievances.

He was also apprised about the developing play ground at one of the sites in Palpora by the youth and was requested for speedy development of play ground.

Mayor has also passed on directions for construction of Community Toilet/Public Toilet (CTPT) as a part of developing play ground where people also offer congregational prayers on different occasions including Eid prayers.

Issues regarding macadamization of roads were also taken up during darbar on which Mayor assured to take up matter with R&B at the earliest.