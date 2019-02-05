Mayor inaugurates Community Facilitation Centre at Zewan

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 04:
Mayor Srinagar Junaid Mattu Monday inaugurated a Community Facilitation Centre at Zewan on the Srinagar outskirts.
He was flanked by senior officers of Corporation and officials from Engineering Wing.
“Such facilitation centres help people of the locality to take benefits and organize social gatherings, events at ease and in an open comfortable space,” Mattu said in a statement issued here.
Mattu further stressed that more space needs to be identified for setting up of these community facilitation centres especially in Downtown so that people facing space constraints or other reasons can avail and afford such facilities in organising social events.
This single storey facilitation centre built at an estimated cost of Rs 49.90 lacs comprises of one big hall, a kitchen, one room, two wash rooms, cooking space( Waza shed) a slaughtering space and enough parking space, read the SMC statement.
Earlier, the Mayor flagged off traffic week that commenced today near Polo View in presence of ASP Traffic City, Sonam Dechan and Additional Commissioner SMC, Nazir Baba.
During his tour of Barzulla ward and Wazir Bagh market to review sanitation and other allied matters, Mattu interacted with the shopkeepers and came up with the directions for face lifting of shops by maintaining uniformity in shop board with a specific colour and font size as a pilot project in the first instance from Amar Singh College to Gurduwara Chowk in Jawahar Nagar.
He further stressed for the beautification of the entire stretch to be created as hi-tech market.
Later he also visited GB Pant Hospital to ascertain the facts of death case of a newborn baby from Kreeri, Baramulla. Mayor talked to the doctors and paramedics and passed on directions to conduct an immediate probe against the allegations leveled by the family that the death has occurred due to negligence of the hospital authorities.