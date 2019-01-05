Mayor, Dy Mayor using SMC for their own interests: KEA

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Jan 04:
Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) Co-chairman, Farooq Ahmad Dar Friday said the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) is being used for vested political interests by the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.
Addressing mediapersons here, Dar said from past four days SMC employees have turned the Srinagar into a garbage city. If these things continue, no tourist will enter this city, he said.
Dar said after the corporators were elected in recent Urban Local Bodies elections, things have remained unchanged on the ground. He urged the Governor to intervene in the matter dissolve the council as soon as possible.
Dar alleged that both Mayor and Deputy Mayor are making allegations against each other. They are harassing employees, contractors, doctors, and even SMC employees, he said.
“KEA will not be tolerating these things in future as business has been affected due to this strike,” Dar said adding that Srinagar city will not be developed till these corporators tender their resignations.
“Development of Srinagar is being halted by these things and it is being deliberately done under some conspiracy,” Dar said. They are abusing each other and the people of Kashmir feel ashamed by these acts, he said.
He alleged that the corporators have disgraced the SMC in public.
He threatened that SMC contractors will also boycott the tenders if these things remain unchanged in the corporation. He alleged that these corporators are not being elected by people but they are being sponsored by some unknown parties.
He urged the Governor to transfer the SMC commissioner as he is being ‘used by these corporators for their vested interests.’
“Commissioner has lost his credibility and has lost the power of decision,” he said adding that he has never utilized his power till date.
Dar said around 50 crore rupees have not been utilized in Smart city proposal by the authorities. The unspent amount will be then used for Jammu city, he said.