Mayor, Dy Mayor tour uptown areas, interact with traders

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 07
: Mayor Srinagar along with Deputy Mayor visited four administrative wards of Srinagar City including Jawahar Nagar, Lal Chowk, Hyderpora and Humhama.
Mayor Junaid Mattu accompanied by various Corporators including senior officers of Corporation visited Polo View, Bund, Lambert Lane, Regal Chowk, Abi Guzar and Lal Chowk.
He along with his team had a walking tour from SK Park to Ghanta Ghar and interacted with traders and shopkeepers.
During his visit, he took stock of SMC initiatives and identified opportunities for new initiatives.
While interacting with different delegations, he ascertained the grievances put forth and assured its prompt redressal.
He also conducted extensive tour of Barzulla including Old Barzulla and sought immediate redressal of public grievances from SMC regarding sanitation and street lighting and public service departments including PDD, PHE and I&FC.
Both Mayor and Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran after conducting extensive tour of four wards, paid obeisance at Ziyarat Sharif, Aastanpora, Rawalpora and prayed that they fulfill the expectations and serve the people of Srinagar to the best of their abilities.