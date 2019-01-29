Mayor, Dy Mayor on advisor appointment spree at SMC

5 people appointed as Pol Advisor, Admin Secy, Pol Secy, Personal Assistant
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Jan 28:
Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) have gone on an advisor appointment spree for themselves citing “public interest” as the reason for the decision.
According to an order issued by the Deputy Mayor, Sheikh Imran on Sunday two SMC Councilors were appointed as Administrative and Political Secretaries to him.
“It is hereby informed that Mr. Wajahat Hussain, Hon’ble Councilor/Corporator-Ward 06, Lal Chowk, is appointed as Administrative Advisor to Sheikh Mohammad Imran, Deputy Mayor - w.e.f: 20th day of January, 2019 (working Sunday, in the interest of general public,” the order issued by Deputy Mayor reads.
The order further states that Mohammad Ashraf Palpori, has been appointed as Political Advisor to the Deputy Mayor along with Mohammad Aqib Renzu Shah who has been appointed as Political Secretary to the Deputy Mayor.
Both Palpori and Shah are SMC Councilors from Rathpora and Brane municipal wards of the SMC.
As per the order, Ajaz Nazir Bhat has been appointed as Personal Assistant to the Deputy Mayor.
In all the four appointments, the order has claimed that the decision is “in the interest of the general public.”
Meanwhile, as per the SMC Act, there is no provision for such appointments to be made by either the Deputy Mayor or the Mayor.
An SMC officer wishing anonymity said that recently Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu appointed some unknown person as his Political Secretary.
“Both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor have got a bunch of people in their offices who they are calling as advisors, personal assistants and secretaries. They claim that they are there to assist them,” the officer said, adding that all these people are occupying the office space of SMC.
“They aren’t being paid by SMC but they have offices in the SMC now,” the official said.
Earlier, another advisor to Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran, Zubair Masoodi resigned from his post.
Sources said Masoodi was accorded an office in the SMC like the advisors of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Pertinently Masoodi is now eyeing political prospects for himself.
Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran while announcing these appointments on his official Twitter handle wrote, “To serve my people better, following engagements have been made in the office of the Deputy Mayor Srinagar, in the interest of my corporators and the general public.”
Talking to The Rising Kashmir, SMC Commissioner Peerzada Hafizullah said SMC is not paying any salary to the persons appointed either by the Mayor or Deputy Mayor.
“They have not been given jobs in SMC. These people are their personal appointees to assist them. We have nothing to do with them,” SMC Commissioner said.
