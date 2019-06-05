About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mayor, Dy Mayor greet people on Eid-ul-Fitr

Mayor Junaid Azeem Mattu and Deputy Mayor Shiekh Imran have greeted people on Eid-ul-Fitr.
In a statement issued they said, "May this occasion herald a new chapter of prosperity and peace in Kashmir. People should also use the occasion to reach out to the needy and destitute around them. May Allah bestow on all of us the spirit to uphold the values learnt and practiced during Ramadan."

