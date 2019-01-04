Mayor, Dy Mayor face-off makes Srinagar stinky

Garbage piles up, shopkeepers dump daily waste in Jhelum as SMC strike enters 3rd day
Mattu, Imran urge employees to call off strike, Coordination Committee says No
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Jan 03:
Garbage heaps have piled up across Srinagar city as Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) employees continued their strike for the third consecutive day on Thursday affecting the door to door collection of garbage thus leaving people angry.
Residents of Karan Nagar said from the past two days SMC employees have stopped collecting garbage from their localities causing inconvenience to them. “Heaps of garbage have piled up outside SHMS hospital, which is inviting dogs. The employees should call off their strike and resume their work,” said Abdul Razaq, a chemist outside the hospital.
He said both patients and commuters are facing hardships to venture out of hospital premises. Dogs are on prowl and SMC corporators are busy in abusing each other, Razaq said.
SMC employees including sanitation workers continued their strike for the third consecutive day. They demand termination of female corporator who according to them have assaulted an SMC employee on Monday in Mayor’s chamber.
Most of the dumper bins are overflowing with garbage and households are also feeling the heat with no door-to-door collection in the city.
President Lal Chowk Traders Union, Ali Mohammad Mattoo told Rising Kashmir that politics between the two groups in SMC has turned Srinagar into a garbage city.
“Dogs, garbage, and foul smell emanating out of it has become a common sight in Srinagar city. Governor should intervene in the matter on priority,” he said adding that the controversy between Mayor and Deputy Mayor is making people suffer.
Meanwhile shopkeepers at Amira Kadal were seen throwing garbage in river Jhelum during morning and evening hours. Dozens of dogs could be spotted on banks of river Jhelum at Amira Kadal on Wednesday evening as nearby shopkeepers dumped the garbage and daily waste in the river.
Chairman of Coordination Committee, SMC Mohammad Maqbool Malik said they will call off their strike only after their demands are be fulfilled by the administration.
“We demand strict action against the corporator. Government has to disqualify her and she must revoke the allegations she has made against the SMC employee,” he said.
“She barged in Mayor’s office and physically assaulted the Private Secretary, Ghulam Hussain and broke the computers and fixtures in the office,” Malik said adding that SMC employees demand online payment for sanitation workers who are not being paid from last six months and have other issues as well waiting to be addressed by the administration.
SMC Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu appealed the SMC employees to call off their strike against the corporator Shaheen Bhat who according to him has assaulted an employee in his (Mayor’s) office.
“I am fighting legally against the same corporator and her baseless, motivated allegations. They (SMC employees) should fight legally too. Let’s have faith in police,” Mattu said.
Deputy Mayor Shiekh Imran also urged SMC employees to call off their strike, stating whosoever will be guilty would be punished under the law of the land.
Addressing a presser here, Imran said SMC employees should refrain from the controversy between Mayor and Deputy Mayor.
“SMC employees are part and parcel of the system, I have not spoken against them. Wherever Junaid Mattu needs me for developing Srinagar city, I will be ready for help and I expect same from him,” Imran said.
He said dictatorships have never succeeded in any part of the world but his (Mayor’s) protocol has interfered in his work several times.
“If any corporator has done anything wrong, or the Mayor, the things should be sorted out through dialogue and not by going for strikes,” Imran added.
