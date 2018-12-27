Mayor, Dy Mayor divided over Dal deweeding drive

‘Corporators fight each other, but we work quietly’
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Dec 26:
Srinagar Municipal Corporation, (SMC) Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Wednesday said they have not entered any collaboration with the Army as claimed by the Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran in a recent statement.
Mattu on Wednesday tweeted, “SMC has not entered into any collaborative effort-neither with the Army nor with the (Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA).” He wrote, “There is no MoU (Memorandum of Understanding), no official pact, no agreement, and no communication. The SMC doesn’t have the technical knowledge, equipment, and the mandate to undertake Dal deweeding.”
However earlier, Deputy Mayor SMC, Shiekh Imran claimed the corporation is assisting the cleanliness drive of Dal Lake. “It is a joint operation of LAWDA, SMC, and the Army.”
Imran said, “Clean Dal Lake is a priority for all of us and I am highly thankful to the army for volunteering with Lake authorities and Dal dwellers on my request and intervention of LAWDA.”
“We need to sensitize all the stakeholders for cleaning the lake and keeping it clean too,” he said.
An official at LAWDA wishing anonymity told Rising Kashmir that both SMC and Army are doing these public stunts to gain public attention.
He said it is the same army who charged government crores of rupees for 2014 flood operations and “this time they are on the same track. Tomorrow they might claim the amount again even as the government is spending crores on ailing Dal Lake,” he said.
Last week, Army claimed ‘Dal Deweeding program’ is a joint effort of SMC, LAWDA and the State administration.
They (Army) also claimed that they want to find a permanent solution to avoid unwanted growth of weeds and lilies inside the lake. We too want to contribute our little towards this ailing water body, the army spokesperson said earlier in a statement.
Army said after completing this ‘Dal cleaning program’, they will decide the future strategy.
A top officer at LAWDA said they (corporators) are fighting with each other but LAWDA is doing its work quietly.
Replying to a query the officer said, “SMC is involved in Dal deweeding program and I don’t want to comment further on the issue.”
SMC Corporator from Brain Nishat, Muhammad Aqib Renzushah said, “It falls in my ward. I am the part of SMC and I along with all other corporators entered the cleanliness drive. This means SMC has entered the collaboration,” he said.
Public Information Officer, (PIO), LAWDA, Tariq Ahmad said both SMC and Army are part of their cleanliness drive.
“We are working as a team. SMC has always been a helping hand. We are working for the people and we have a single goal to clean Dal Lake,” Ahmad said adding that some people have created confusion between SMC and LAWDA.
