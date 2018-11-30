Mayor directs officials to identify households for construction of IHHL units

Visits uptown areas, reviews sanitation
Visits uptown areas, reviews sanitation
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 29:
Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Thursday directed ward members of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) for identifying for constructions of Individual Household Latrine (IHHL) units in the city.
A circular issued on Wednesday reads that it is impressed upon all ward officers to conduct a survey in their respective wards adhesively with the concerned cooperators for identifying needy beneficiaries who do not have toilet facility in their premises.
It further reads that members have to prepare a list of all such beneficiaries who require having such facility under Swachh Bharat Mission Scheme and submit a report to the Zonal Sanitation Officer. The list will be compiled under the supervision of the Nodal Officer of the SMC.
“Officers within a week’s time thereby enabling to achieve the target of IHHL for the proper culmination of the pivotal component of Swach Bharat Mission Cell,” it reads.
Meanwhile, Matoo along with officers of Corporation conducted an extensive tour of Sarai Bala and its adjoining areas on Thursday.
The official spokesperson said the aim of the tour was to review sanitation and other major functions of Corporation for the upcoming Urs of Peer Dastageer Sahib shrine.
During his visit to the area, the Mayor met different delegations who highlighted their issues regarding drainage, street lights, and traffic congestion.
He passed on directions to SMC officials to coordinate with traffic department for traffic management in the area particularly on the days of the Urs.