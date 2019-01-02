Mayor, Deputy Mayor lock horns

Imran a bank defaulter, conspiracy being hatched against me: Mattu
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Jan 01:
A day after Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu was accused of sexually assaulting a female corporator, the Mayor Tuesday turned down the allegations, stating that he was being ‘targeted.’
Addressing media persons here Mattu said the female corporator from Rajbagh was demanding ‘illegal shop for her ex-husband and a job for her son.’
“I treat her like my own mother, how can I do such things,” he said adding that on Monday he was attending a meeting with officials at his residence and was not in the office,” he claimed.
Mattu said, at the end of the meeting, I received a call from my Private Secretary (an employee of the SMC) that the said corporator has barged into my office and has broken the computers and fixtures.
“She was demanding that a shop be allotted in favor of her husband and a job be arranged for her son, which I cannot do being the responsible Mayor of the city,” he said.
After the incident I asked police to take cognizance of the matter, and they registered an FIR against her, he said adding, “She had persistently put forth these undue and illegal demands, for which I have a proof.”
Mattu said, then she went to Deputy Mayor Shiekh Imran’s office and Imran accompanied her to police station where she recorded her statement and accused me of assaulting her.
He alleged that Shaheena was seen in the hotel premises of Deputy Mayor in Nishat. “What she was doing there during late evening hours. It is a conspiracy against me and I won’t allow such things in the corporation. Deputy Mayor is bank defaulter and has disgraced the corporation,” Mattu alleged. He further said, “Imran threatens doctors, signs MOUs with Army, and has nothing except controversies.”
He also alleged that Imran has spoken to some officials about ‘smart city buses, and contractors asking them for a bribe.’ The Mayor said he is going to write to the Governor about the Deputy Mayor’s interferences.
“J&K Bank has allowed the loot of public money, but I won’t allow corruption in the corporation. I won’t allow Sheikh Imran to loot money of the corporation,” Mattu said.
He said, from 7 am to 11 pm, I work for the development of the city and Deputy Mayor is making fun of SMC. Imran is a defaulter and no one should allow him to be head of any finance department, Mattu said.
“Imran has given Swachh Bharat Abhiyan toilets to millionaires which were meant for poor people, but I refused to sign that document,” he said.
“I have spoken to my lawyers and will be filing criminal defamation against said corporator and Deputy Mayor. Police should uncover the truth and uphold the law,” he said.
Mattu said he stands by values of transparency, honesty, and diligence in performing his duties and will not succumb to any pressure tactics to facilitate corruption.
"I have around 45 corporators with me. We have written a letter to the Governor and won’t attend his office until the said corporator is disqualified," he said.
He claimed he has evidence that the woman corporator was working at the behest of Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran.
Reacting to Mattu’s allegations Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran said, “Mayor needs a medical checkup. He is changing colors like a chameleon. Mattu has changed several parties for his vested interests.”
Sheikh further said, “I am not backed by RSS and BJP. From past two months, there have been selective transfers in the corporation. We are being exploited but we won’t tolerate it further,” he said.
Imran alleged that illegal constructions are going on in every nook and corner of the city, without any contracts. Illegal appointments are being done under his instructions.
Regarding allowance of shop to Rajbagh coporator, Imran said she has paid money to SMC. “I have not any played any conspiracy against anyone and truth will prevail. I am being barred to visit the city; nor am I allowed to visit Dal, SK Park or any other place,” Imran said adding “SMC corporator from Ward 7 from Rajbagh, Shaheena Bhat alleged that she was assaulted by Mayor in office chambers.”
Talking to media persons, corporator Shaheena said, “If I am his mother then Junaid is only five years old and I am 60 years old,” she said adding “I have not demanded any favors from the Mayor.”
She alleged that 29 employees have been given jobs illegally by the Mayor. He is threatening me and keeps on saying that ‘you have got only eight votes.’
Shaheena said Junaid became Mayor because Peoples Conference (PC) supported him and gave him money. Now he wants to repay that money from the coporators’ fund, she alleged.
“He is pressurizing police to withdraw the case against him. Sajad Lone Sahab and some BJP members are asking police to withdraw the FIR against him,” she said. “I will fight till justice prevails,” she added.
