May Day and the Plight of Labourers

April 30, 2019 | Mushtaq Hurra

Each year, Labor Day gives us an opportunity to recognize the invaluable contributions that working men and women make to our nation, our economy and our collective prosperity. It gives us a chance to show gratitude for workers' grit, dedication, ingenuity and strength, which define our nation's character

No doubt, scientists, academicians, orators, statesman, scholars, medicos and others are admired for their great works to make this world a happier place to live in. But, the ones who work in fields to feed us all; who work in different industries to provide us with the daily usage goods and items of comfort, who construct our dream houses and buildings, are the real heroes who deserve consideration, appreciation and acknowledgment. Ironically, these are neglected and forgotten very cheaply. These people are the real architects who convert our dreams into reality.

If there would be no academicians, the people will become clumsy in their behaviors and their intellectual acumens will become blunt. If there would be no leaders and statesmen, the people will fall prey to slavery and barbarism again, if there would be no scholars, there will be no beautiful books to read. If there would be no orators, we will certainly miss thrilling lectures and sermons. But, if there would be no labourers, then there would be no life at all. Imagine, who produces different food items for us? Had there been no labourers to till our land, our earth which yields beautiful and tasty foods would have been empty and barren. The labourers and the manual workers are the people who spread the most beautiful colours of toil across the monotonous airs of the world.

The sweat of a labourer is more precious and fragrant than the musk of a deer because this smelly liquid trickling down their faces brings smiles on melancholic faces. These people carry the heavy burden on their strong shoulders to make us feel comfortable. Thus, labourers are the people who deserve great admiration and honour. Their rights should be protected and safeguarded. But, it is a bitter reality that this class of the world, has been going through the worst violation of their sacred rights. Different movements were initiated in the world to safeguard the rights of these people. We have many labour laws and Constitutional provisions to protect their rights but we still witness Injustices meted out to this section in contemporary societies.

This May Day, that started at Chicago in the later part of the nineteenth may again witness; rallies, seminars, symposia and other programs to commemorate the famous victory of labour class. Since this day, many organizations and trade-unions have come into existence to safeguard the rights of labour class. Although, the world has considerably changed, and workers are paid handsome salaries for the work they render to different states, organizations and departments, but ironically, there are various instances of Injustice and exploitation meted out to workers.

Many rich and affluent families keep servants for different domestic chores. In most of the cases, these servants are paid paltry amounts. Even, in many cases, the female servants are subjected to sexual abuse as well. Though child labor is prohibited constitutionally but many children are still subjected to heavy works with meager salaries which is not only the violation of prescribed law and Constitutional provisions but the murder of innocent aspirations as well. Even, many so-called generous and philanthropic people forget and neglect their servants. To make a bizarre show off, they donate huge amounts to Mosques and temples but pay their servants very niggardly that adds to their moral bankruptcy.

Many state departments engage adhoc, contractual and need based workers to carry out different jobs. But a billion dollar question arises; are these workers paid sufficient and adequate amounts for the services they render to the state? We probably need to ask for amendments in labour laws. According to Labour and employment department of Jammu and Kashmir, the minimum wages for unskilled workers is 225 a day. In this pricey and expensive era, this amount is a cruel joke and mockery of labour laws. We need to demand suitable and handsome minimum wages for our working class. Those who bring smiles on our faces, have every right to live a life of dignity and honour. Let the legislators and the concerned stakeholders realize the gravity of the issue, and come up with legislation that will cater to the needs and wants of this underprivileged work force.

May Day is not all about celebrations, conferences, seminars, symposia etc. But it is all about to pay the labourers their legitimate and adequate remunerations in time. Our Prophet (SAW) in one of the authentic sayings which Abdullah Bin Umar (RA) reported: The Messenger of Allah (SAW), said, “Pay the worker his wages before his sweat has dried ". In another Hadith, Abu SA‘eed Al-Khudri (RA) narrated that the Prophet (SAW) said: “Whoever employs someone to work for him, he must specify for him, his wages in advance ".

Let us all pledge to respect those hands which may look ugly but are holier. These hands ensure comfort and pleasure to us. Let us promise to give them their genuine remuneration and adequate respect. The world would look unpleasant if workers are suffering and rich is becoming richer.

(Author is a Teacher)

