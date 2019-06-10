Maxmind Edu Plus students excel at International abacus competition

June 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Maxmind Edu Plus bagged five prizes at International level and seven prizes at center level. Arjunveer Singh (level 2), Vaibhav Gandotra (level 1I), Shivansh Agarwal (level 1J), bagged 1st prize respectively at International level in their respective levels whereas Krishika Gupta (level 4) and Nimaan Singh (level 1J) bagged third prize in their respective levels at International level.

Jasmann Singh, Farm, Aasim, Rithvik Khajuria, Palkeen, Myra Thakur, Gurasees were among the winners at center level.

The students of Maxmind Edu Plus, Nanak Nagar Jammu have brought laurels for the Jammu as well as for their parents by shining in North India for consecutively 7 years.

Abacus program is being run by Twinkle Agarwal in J&K state for the past 10 years.

Students from within and outside India participated in this competition.

Children solved various arithmatical calculations in 8 to 10 minutes. Competition was organized on March 17 under Warf Research Foundation.

While expressing her exuberance, the Chief guest Dr. Twinkle Suri emphasized on benefits of learning abacus and appreciated children's performance. She said abacus skills improved children's concentration, recall, visualization, imagination and memory which is the need of an hour.