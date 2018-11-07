Mattu won despite attempts to sabotage poll process: Sajad

‘Low voter turnout not criteria to gauge popularity’
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Nov 06:
The Peoples Conference chairman and former minister Sajjad Gani Lone Tuesday said despite the efforts of NC-PDP-Congress to sabotage the election process of Mayor, the PC candidate came out in flying colours.
“The NC, PDP and Congress tried their best to sabotage the election process of Mayor. However, the PC candidate Junaid Mattu emerged winner,” Lone said while addressing a press conference, here.
The separatist-turned-mainstream-politician criticised the Congress for accusing him of being a “communal” for taking the support of the BJP.
“If Congress would have cared for people of Kashmir, then it would have been the name of Indira Gandhi, Manmohan Singh that would have gained the respect in Kashmir and not BJP’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” he said.
On low voter turnout, Lone said it should not be set as criteria to gauge the popularity of an elected representative.
“If that is the case, then Farooq Abdullah who won bypolls to Srinagar parliamentary election by 2 percent and is a sitting MP should also be questioned about the low voter turnout,” he said.
Lone said PC is emerging as fast regional party. “It will soon be an alternative for people to get rid of dynastic rules.”
On winning the Srinagar Mayor post, Lone said the city deserves the best attention in terms of infrastructure and development.