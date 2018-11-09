Mattu visits city areas, shrines

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 08:
Newly elected Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Junaid Mattu immediately after taking the charge visited several areas of Srinagar city including shrines to take stock of the civic facilities in the areas and directed the concerned officers of Srinagar Municipal Corporation to ensure availability and upgradation of services in the areas.
Mattu paid obeisance at Khawaja Naqshband Sahib (RA), Dastageer Sahib (RA) and Dargah Hazratbal along with senior officers of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and directed them to ensure adequate arrangements ahead of Urs celebrations of Makhdoom Sahib and Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).