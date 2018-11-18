Mattu tours city, visits hospitals

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 17:
Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Junaid Mattu Saturday toured Srinagar city, and visited SMHS and LD Hospital to take stock of sanitation and anti encroachment drives.
At SMHS Hospital, Mattu visited the wards including Emergency ward and Casualty to inspect hygiene and other sanitation measures that are being taken up.
He also took stock of a Block which is under work for construction of new upcoming wards.
Mattu who was flanked by Commissioner SMC Peer Haffizullah Shah, Joint Commissioner Administration Abdul Majeed Raina, Executive Engineers and other Municipal Officers also visited LD hospital.
Instructions were passed on spot that SMC shall conduct an extensive monthly sanitation drive in all the hospitals of the city including LD hospital.
The drive has to involve men and machinery at large so that all the hospitals including the wards and the entire premises within the jurisdiction of SMC undergoes a complete sanitation drive every month said Mattu. The hospitals also needs to be well fumigated suggested Mattu.
On decongestion of city, Mattu while visiting Hari Singh High Street instructed SMC officials to work in coordination with Traffic department in order to enforce strict parking regulations.
Directions were also passed to immediately clear the trouble spots and foot paths from encroachments for pedestrians’ convenience and smooth regulation of traffic.
Mattu at the same time reiterated that long permanent solution needs to be brought in for rehabilitation of Street vendors.
Meanwhile he made an appeal to shopkeepers to do away with the illegal occupancy of roadside sides and footpaths which otherwise becomes constraint in walking spaces and smooth flow of traffic.