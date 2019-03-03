Mattu meets CS, submits proposal for construction of landfill cell no 4 at Achan

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 2:
After having attended a meeting with Chief Secretary B V R Subramaniyum, Mayor Srinagar discussed various issues including scientific disposal of waste management, procurement of hi-tech machines and various other developmental and departmental issues.
The official spokesperson said Mattu also submitted a detailed proposal to the CS in which he underlined that Srinagar Municipal Corporation is in the dire and immediate requirement of construction of landfill cell No.4 for the dumping of solid waste generated in the city.
He further discussed that the third cell has already been closed and capped off. Presently the waste is being dumped in landfill cell No.2 which is already overloaded and may suffice for a shorter period.
The spokesperson said that City Mayor also put it forth that Commissioner SMC earlier in the month of December submitted a detailed project report for construction of cell No 4 to the Financial Commissioner, Housing and Urban Development Department for accord and approval and also for grant of requisite funds.
Since the landfill site is urgently required by SMC to dispose off waste scientifically, SMC is exposed to great threat and waste management chaos, if the construction of the cell is delayed further, Mayor stressed.
Furthermore, the spokesperson said that requisition for procurement of vehicles/ machines to meet any eventuality like heavy snowfall, floods, debris clearance etc at an estimated cost of Rs 16.47 crore, was also discussed at length and a proposal submitted, thereafter.