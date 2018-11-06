About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mattu elected as mayor of Srinagar municipal corporation

Published at November 06, 2018 02:01 PM 0Comment(s)1167views


Rabia Bashir

Srinagar

People's Conference backed candidate Junaid Azim Mattu on Tuesday was elected as Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation(SMC) with the help of 40 votes.

Mattu, the former spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference polled 40 out of total 74 votes.

Mattu's rival Ghulam Rasool Hajam from Shalteng Constituency got 26 votes.

Four votes were declared invalid. The voting for the post was held at SMC office in Karan Nagar area of the city today.

According to officials, a candidate from People's Conference Saleem Lone was elected as deputy mayor of the SMC.

