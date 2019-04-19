Mattoo visits migrant communities

April 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former Minister and AICC member, Raman Mattoo, visited Kashmiri migrant settlements at Kathua Jammu and Udhampur seeking support of the migrants for congress candidate Ghulam Ahmad Mir contesting from Anantnag parliamentary constituency.

As per a statement, he requested the members of Kashmiri migrant community not to “fall prey in the hands of fundamentalist forces but to retain the secular fabric of the community”.

He was accompanied by Corporator, Nakul Mattoo and other prominent social workers of the community, the statement added.

