Mattoo launches TCA Raghavan’s book ‘People Next Door’

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 26:
Advisor to Chief Minster Prof. Amitabh Mattoo today launched a book titled “People Next Door “written by Former High Commissioner to Pakistan, T.C.A Raghavan in a function organized at Government College for Women Gandhi Nagar, here. The function was organized by Cluster University of Jammu.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Mattoo complimented the author at his earnest endeavor in writing the book with an in-depth understanding of Indo-Pak Relations. He stated that apart from focusing upon political and security concerns the book evokes other key perspectives pertaining to peace and development and is one of the best reads on Indo-Pak history.
“This book tracks seventy years of the India-Pakistan interface. Events, anecdotes, and personalities drive its narrative to illustrate the cocktail of hostility, nationalism, and nostalgia that defines every facet of the relationship” he said.
Prof Mattoo said the book is a living history arrayed with a host of real characters, painted with a historian’s brush, with details of personality, motivation in embarking on courses of historic consequence.
Prof. Anju Bhasin Vice Chancellor Cluster University Jammu appreciated the efforts of T.C.A Raghvan and said that the author has successfully presented his experience in multiple shades without mutilating and injuring originality of facts. She exhorted on the need for Universities to offer innovative platforms for exchange of ideas to enhance the intellectual landscape of institutions of higher learning. She emphasised on the significant role of Universities to inculcate critical thinking among students.
Former High Commissioner to Pakistan and author of People Next Door T.C.A. Raghavan while addressing the gathering dwelt on the contours of Indo-Pak relations. He shared his experiences about life in Pakistan and gave an insightful perspective to Indo-Pak journey of seventy years. He also read some excerpts from his book.
As part of the event, Panel Discussion was also held chaired by Chairman Federation of Press Club of India Rahul Jalali. The panelists for the panel discussion included Dean Students Placement Cell JU Prof. Dipanker Sen Gupta, Head, Department of Political Science JU Prof. Tajuddin, Executive Editor Kashmir Times Anuradha Bhasin and Associate Professor Department of Political Science JU Dr. Ellora Puri.
Many prominent persons including Vice chancellor Central University of Jammu Prof. Ashok Aima, Chief Information Commissioner Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, Associate Editor of Penguin Publishing House Ranjana Sen Gupta, besides Deans of various faculties, CLUJ, Principals of Constituent colleges, academic coordinators of Integrated Programmes, President CTA, distinguished academia from University of Jammu, Teaching Faculty from colleges, Prominent Media Heads, scholars and students were also present on the occasion.
0 Comment(s)