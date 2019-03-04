Mattoo greets people on Mahashivratri

Jammu, March 3:
Prof. Amitabh, former Vice Chancellor University of Jammu has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, which is celebrated by Kashmiri Pandits as Hairath.
In his message, Prof Amitabh Mattoo said this festival symbolizes the values of piety, devotion, brotherhood and harmony, which are the hallmark of our glorious cultural ethos.
Wishing the people a happy Mahashivratri, he referred to the tradition of the people of Jammu and Kashmir of celebrating such occasions in amity and brotherhood. He expressed the hope that this trait will get further strengthened with the passage of time and all contribute positively in flourishing this speciality and characteristics of the State.
Prof Amitabh Mattoo said celebration of holy occasions and festivals collectively and in togetherness adds colour to the joyful events.
"Hairath is the important part of Kashmiriyat and denotes historical bonds of love and amity between Hindus and Muslims," he added. He also prayed for peace and betterment of the State and the Country on the occasion.