Mattoo appointed chairman Marinda House College, Delhi

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 28:
Prof. Amitabh Mattoo was on Sunday appointed as Chairman Governing Body Marinda House College Delhi, one of the constituent College of Delhi University.
In a statement issued here, a spokesman said that a former Cabinet Rank Advisor with ex CM J&K, Prof. Amitabh Mattoo has been appointed as Chairman of the governing body of the prestigious Marinda House College Delhi.
An order to this effect was issued by Delhi University. He shall remain the chairman for a period of one year, the spokesman added.
Earlier, Mattoo was appointed as Chairman Governing Body Kirori Mal College, an institution of academic excellence, established in 1954, that has always strived to, and successfully maintained its place as one of the finest within the University of Delhi.
It is pertinent to mention here that Marinda House College is one of the most prestigious educational institution of the country and several leading educationists’ media persons, parliamentarians have been alumni of this college, the spokesman added.
Miranda House is constituent college for women at the University of Delhi in India. Established in 1948, Miranda House offers degrees in the sciences and liberal arts. In 2017, the College was rated as the best college in India by the National Institutional Ranking, the spokesman said